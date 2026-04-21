Nayagarh/Ranpur: Allegations of illegal blasting and large-scale smuggling of black stone from Nuapada Hill near Kerendatangi under Ranpur tehsil in Nayagarh district have come to the fore with locals claiming administrative inaction even after reporting of the matter.

Locals alleged that blasting is carried out twice daily to extract black stone, while more than 400 truckloads are allegedly transported each day. The stone is reportedly supplied to crusher units in Khurda and Jankia areas.

Despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken, residents alleged, adding that the hill is gradually being destroyed. Blasting, reportedly done in the early morning and afternoon, has led to cracks appearing in houses of nearby villages under Kerendatangi and Jankia panchayats.

Residents said the explosions often feel like mild tremors. The stone-laden vehicles are said to ply day and night along Kolkata-Chennai National Highway, even passing in front of police stations without interception, raising concerns over enforcement.

Some locals, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that a nexus is involved in illegal extraction and transport, with substantial daily profits. They claimed complaints are often suppressed and information leaks to those involved. With no response from authorities, residents are planning to approach the National Green Tribunal. Efforts to contact mining officer Ishwar Pradhan were unsuccessful.