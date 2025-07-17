Baghdad: At least 50 people were burned to death in a massive fire that tore through a shopping mall in eastern Iraq, officials said Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in a five-story commercial complex in the city of Al-Kut, in Wasit province, engulfing a supermarket and a restaurant, according to the state-run INA news agency. Viral videos on social media showed the building consumed by flames as thick smoke billowed into the sky while firefighters battled to contain the inferno.

“The number of victims who died in this fire in a large shopping centre has risen to about 50,” Wasit province governor Mohammed al-Miyahi told INA. He added that several others were rescued, and the fire has since been extinguished.

🔴#LATEST — Fire at shopping mall in eastern Iraq kills 50, Iraqi sources report pic.twitter.com/v6ftD4YMdi — Türkiye Today (@turkiyetodaycom) July 17, 2025

The cause of the blaze remains unclear. Al-Miyahi said preliminary findings from an investigation will be released within 48 hours.

Many of the victims were reportedly inside the mall shopping and dining when the fire erupted. Following the tragedy, Iraq declared three days of national mourning.

The governor said legal action has been initiated against the mall owner and the building’s management, INA reported.