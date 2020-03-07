Kakatpur: The Block Development Office (BDO) at Kakatpur block, which has existed here for years, reportedly resembles a ‘haunted house’.

Sources said that cracks are now prominent on the asbestos of the building. As no employee comes to the office it has been encroached upon by miscreants who are misusing the office building and its premises.

The surrounding area is filled with creepers. It is been alleged that due to the lack of repair of the quarter, venomous snakes are on the rise too.

When contacted, BDO Sudhir Kumar Nayak said, “The matter has already been informed to the district project director. The quarters will be repaired after the direction given by him.”

PNN