Bhubaneswar: With the census set to begin in 2021 the civic authority here has started with the initial phase of training and enumeration. A team of teacher deployed with the authority has also started field visits Monday.

The decennial Census of India is a regular process that is conducted every 10 years. The preparation for Census of India starts before 3 years by collecting details of changes in jurisdiction of administrative units since the last Census. This is required for preparing an updated list of administrative units.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) here had earlier given a four-day-pretesting training of forthcoming census to a team of about 40 government school teachers from August 6 to 9. The programme was headed By Deputy Commissioner for Census charge, Shyama Sundar Sethy.

“The training was included to educate participants on methodology of enumeration in the field. Following this, the team has started visiting the field from August 12 and will continue to do so until to October 4,” Sethy stated.

Under the BMC, the team of 40 teachers would be covering about 15 old wards of the capital city. The areas falling under these will include Saliasahi, Nayapali and IRC areas, divided into 29 enumeration blocks.

“Besides regular duties the participants will be responsible for scientific pretesting of future census. The participants will do house listing and population enumeration. Based on the pretesting findings authority and their experts will modify the methodology to make it simpler, quick, correct and time-bound information gathering tool,” Sethy added.