Bhubaneswar: The ward-level public grievance hearings will commence from Thursday under its jurisdiction, announced Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Citizens will be invited to provide feedback on work completed in each ward and suggest future course of action, if needed.

BMC Mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee chairpersons, local corporators, additional commissioner, deputy commissioner, departmental officers, officials from the engineering division, WATCO, ward officers, community organisers, sanitary inspectors, swachh supervisors, and swachhsathis will be present at the hearings.

Additionally, representatives from various residential associations, members of Self Help Groups (SHGs), slum organisation leaders, senior citizens, general public, and officials from local clubs of the concerned ward will also be in attendance.

PNN