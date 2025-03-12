Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a list of holding tax defaulters, identifying property owners who continue to avail municipal services but have failed to clear their outstanding dues.

In a strong move to ensure tax compliance, BMC has issued notices to these defaulters, stressing that timely payments are essential for the city’s growth and improved civic infrastructure.

BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil emphasized that tax revenue plays a crucial role in maintaining urban infrastructure, sanitation, and other essential services. However, tax evasion not only affects city development but also places an additional burden on responsible taxpayers.

The commissioner also noted that non-payment of holding taxes significantly impacts communities like Nerasya Janab, which rely on municipal resources for basic amenities. Despite multiple reminders, several property owners have remained non-compliant, prompting BMC to deploy teams for delivering notices directly to defaulters.

Officials revealed that many tax evaders have occupied their properties for years without making payments, even during adverse weather conditions. In response, BMC has intensified its enforcement efforts, particularly targeting commercial establishments that have long-overdue tax payments. Notices sent to certain business entities have already led to a shift in their payment behavior.

As of last week, BMC identified three defaulters from the southeast zone, five from the southwest, and seven from the north zone with arrears ranging between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore. Additionally, five individuals from the southeast, five from the southwest, and six from the inner zone owe over ₹1 crore in unpaid taxes.

Authorities have warned of strict action, including legal proceedings, if they fail to clear dues. To facilitate easy payments, BMC has introduced an online payment system for house tax and trade license fees, ensuring transparency and efficiency in tax collection.

PNN