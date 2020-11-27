Mumbai: In a major victory to actor Kangana Ranaut the Bombay High Court said Friday that BMC officials acted with malice in demolishing part of her bungalow. The Bombay High court also appointed a valuer to assess quantum of damage to Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow.

It should be stated here that the attempt to demolish Kangana’s bungalow happened after she compared living in Mumbai to that of staying in PoK. She got involved in a war of words with various Shiv Sena leaders including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and party MP Sanjay Rout.

