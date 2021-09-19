Bhubaneswar: Several officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and policemen had an unpleasant experience Saturday night while they were using an elevator of a business establishment in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar to carry out raids at two bars.

The joint team got stuck in the elevator as its power supply was snapped. The power supply was snapped intentionally by the bars’ staff, it was alleged.

The officials and the policemen were trapped for 40 minutes till the restoration of power supply.

According to BMC’s Deputy Commissioner (South East Zone) Anshuman Rath said, “A BMC team and policemen reached a business establishment in Chandrasekharpur area to raid two bars-Booze Buzz Inhouse and Upre Kitchen and Café as they had information that they were open even after 10:30pm violating Covid-19 guidelines. They stepped into the elevator and no sooner did the elevator start going up, than the power supply was snapped, leaving the raiding party trapped.”

“On being informed, other officials and policemen reached the building and took stairs to reach the bars. There they found that people were busy consuming liquor and having dinner. Seeing the police, the staff of the bars attacked the officials and police. They even tore uniforms,” Rath added.

The two bars have been sealed for an indefinite period.

The trapped officials and policemen remained inside the elevator till 11:05 pm until the power supply was restored.

Acting on a report lodged with the Chandrasekharpur police in this regard, the police have detained four persons including three employees of the bars and a security guard.

PNN