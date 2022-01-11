Bhubaneswar: With the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered Tuesday the closure of swimming pools run by private operators with immediate effect under its jurisdiction.

However, the civic body has allowed state-run swimming pools, which are being used for the practice of sportspersons, to operate with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The Covid-19 protocols have to be followed at the government-run swimming pools, the BMC said in an order.

It may be mentioned here that the Odisha government has already issued a set of guidelines asking gymnasiums, spas, beauty parlours and saloons to operate between 5.00am and 9.00pm, as fixed by the government.

Picnic in parks, nature clubs, beaches and other tourist spots have been closed down, according to the order. No cultural and dance programmes can be organised in hotels, parks, malls, convention centres and kalayn mandaps. Food courts and food plazas at malls have been allowed to open for ‘take away’ only.