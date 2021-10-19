Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday issued guidelines on the observance of Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja, Kartika Brata and Kartik Purnima in October and November in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the state.

As per guidelines, congregation for celebration during Pujas, including associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public within BMC jurisdiction. The committees and organisers can conduct Pujas in mandaps or pandals by adopting Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, wearing of masks and proper sanitisation, for which they will have to obtain permission from the officer duly authorised by the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar.

Pujas shall be conducted in indoor like condition, only for observance of rituals without any public participation, pomp and grandeur. The mandaps and pandals will have to be covered on three sides, and one side will be opened for priests to perform rituals. This fourth side should be covered properly so as not to allow darshan of the idols by devotees.

The idol size in case of requirement shall be less than 4-ft. Public address system will not be used during Puja or any other time. At any point of time, there will not be more than seven persons allowed including the organizers, priests, kartas and support staff into the pandals and mandaps. All those present will have to strictly follow Covid protocols like social distancing, wearing masks, and sanitisation.

There will be no immersion procession by the organisers. The idols, if required, will be immersed in artificial ponds to be created by BMC. During the immersion, a maximum of 10 people should be involved given that the size and weight of the idol has been limited this time. Puja panels should ensure that all those involved in immersion are fully vaccinated and adhere to Covid appropriate behavior.