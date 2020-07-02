Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday sealed Baramunda Housing Board Colony based Ruchika Nursing Home here for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

BMC officials said the hospital was violating several COVID-19 guidelines including mandatory usage of masks and enforcement of social distancing.

During an inspection, BMC officials found that the nursing home staff were not following established protocols for COVID-19 issued by the administration.

‘Sanitation drive was also not being conducted in the hospital,” said a source in the BMC squad.

BMC said that the hospital will be completely closed to the general public after shifting the patients to government hospitals.

It may be mentioned here that the civic body is carrying out such drives on a regular basis amid a constant rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Bhubaneswar area. Earlier Blue Wheel hospital in Mancheswar area of the city was sealed for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

PNN