Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation sealed Tuesday the Silicon Institute of Technology for violating COVID-19 guidelines. A squad from the BMC had visited the institution Monday. The officials found that COVID-19 protocols were not being maintained inside the institution. They then served a show-cause notice to the institution.

Officials again visited Tuesday morning the Silicon Institute. After the authorities failed to furnish a proper reply to the show-cause, they sealed the premises of the educational institution.

Notably, the BMC had sealed Vishal Mega Mart at Unit-II Market Building April 3 for violation of COVID-19 guidelines. Similarly, the main branch of State Bank of India was sealed April 4 for two days after seven employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A private coaching centre in Jaydev Vihar area was also sealed April 5 for the same reason of violating COVID-19 norms. The BMC had also sealed the ALLEN Coaching Institute at Maitree Vihar in the state capital March 28 after 25 of its students tested positive for COVID-19.