Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a citizen survey, as part of the Quality of Life Initiative, to enhance living standards in the Capital City. The survey conducted by the civic body, in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), is aimed at gathering valuable insights directly from the residents of the city, a BMC release said. The findings of this survey will guide BMC and UN-Habitat in identifying focus areas and implementing data-driven, people-centric solutions, it added.

The survey aims to understand the living experiences, challenges, and priorities of people in the City to create actionable strategies that align with their needs and aspirations. The survey comprises 16 questions covering domains like housing, health & wellbeing, basic services & mobility, environment, economy, social cohesion & governance. The questions are subjective in nature, allowing the participants to express their views.