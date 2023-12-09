Bhubaneswar: As part of its plans to revamp greenery in the City, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday announced to launch of its plantation drive on 36 major medians along 60 km of roads here. However, the civic body has committed to undertake plantation on medians along 45- km of roads while the remaining will be taken up by Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). This apart, the civic body has floated a tender to allow private agencies to undertake the work on the remaining medians.

In a meeting chaired by BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, a consensus was reached to consider new medians for the plantation of different varieties of saplings. The meeting also stressed the use of advanced machines for trimming and cutting overgrown trees and watering the plants. Out of the designated zones, North Zone will encompass 24 km of beautification drive which includes Chandrasekharpur, Patia, Mancheswar, Chakeisihani, VSS Nagar, Press Chhak, Palasuni, and Rasulgarh, while 7 km in South-East stretch encompassing Acharya Vihar, Saheed Nagar, Jharpada, Laxmi Sagar, Unit-I, II and III, BJB Nagar, Samantarapur and 14 km in South-West zone including CRPF Square, Sum Hospital, Khandagiri, Baramunda, IRC Village, Nayapalli and Unit VI will be covered under the plantation drive.