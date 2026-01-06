Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of New Year 2026, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das called upon citizens to actively participate in Swachh Survekshan 2025–26 to help place the city among India’s top-ranked clean cities.

Addressing a press conference at the BMC headquarters Monday, the Mayor stressed that clean air and a healthy environment are vital for citizens’ overall well-being.

Aligned with national initiatives under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified efforts to improve sanitation and air quality.

Das underlined that public cooperation is crucial to these efforts and urged residents to support door-to-door waste collection, segregation at source, and scientific disposal of waste.

To strengthen waste management, BMC announced the implementation of a user fee for residential buildings, commercial establishments, hotels, and educational institutions.

Effective this year, the fee aims to ensure sustainable waste collection and sanitation services.

Details regarding the fee structure and related initiatives are available on the Safa App and through BMC’s WhatsApp helpline (7653011832).