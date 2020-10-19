Deogarh: The body of a man who went missing Sunday after the boat in which he was travelling capsized in Gohira reservoir under Riamal police limits in Deogarh district was recovered Monday. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Laxman Luhura, a resident of Baragadia village under Tileibeni block.

According to a source, Laxman had gone to his in-laws house at Kadaguda village Sunday. Later, he left for Saranali village to attend to some personal work. To reach the Saranali village, people have to cross the Gohira reservoir by boat. When Laxman was crossing the reservoir the boat capsized and he fell into the water. The boatman dived into the water to help Laxman, but by then he had disappeared into the murky water.

Some local people spotted the body floating in water Monday morning. They immediately informed the Riamal police station. Upon reaching the spot, the cops fished out the body and sent it to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

A detail probe to ascertain the cause of the mishap is underway, it was learnt.

