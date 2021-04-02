Sambalpur: The long awaited boating facility in the Hirakud Dam Reservoir (HDR) was launched Thursday. The facility was inaugurated by Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera and OTDC chairperson Srimayee Mishra.

Speaking on the occasion, the OTDC chief said the state government has taken a number of measures to boost tourism.

“Entrepreneurs are encouraged to invest in tourism and hospitality sector and build up various facilities. The number of tourists in the state will increase. With such facilities, tourists will be attracted to the state. The scope of employment will be created,” she added.

She added that in coming days, more such projects will be undertaken. Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said there is plenty of scope in the tourism sector in Sambalpur.

“Hirakud reservoir is famous world over. Tourists from other states and abroad visit the dam every year. The state government is doing a lot of things to attract tourists,” he noted.

It may be noted here that the administration and various companies were interested for boating facility in the Hirakud reservoir earlier. But owing to security reasons, it was not being allowed.

Later, the hydropower unit was shifted elsewhere. A private company has got approval to provide boating facility.

