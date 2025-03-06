Mumbai: Hindi film actor Bobby Deol, who essays the role of “Baba Nirala” in the popular series Aashram, has shared some glimpses from the filming of the third season and called it “not-so-badnaam” moments.

Bobby took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of images from the sets, which also features filmmaker Prakash Jha. The first photo shows Bobby in the attire of Baba Nirala seated on an ornate red couch in a grand setting. His posture is relaxed, with his arms spread out on the couch, exuding an air of authority and confidence.

The second picture showed Bobby and Jha in a lively setting, surrounded by a group of people. Bobby is in the foreground wearing a red traditional-style outfit with a beaded necklace and has a thick beard, curly hair and is off-camera. Jha is standing behind him wearing a hat and a face mask, with his hands resting on his shoulders.

One picture showed Bobby reading the script. While the last photograph has Bobby engaging with Jha off-camera.

For the caption, Bobby wrote: “Ek Badnaam Aashram ke not-so-badnaam moments @mxplayer @amazonmxplayer #EkBadnaamAashram #EkBadnaamAashramOnAmazonMXPlayer #AmazonMXPlayer #WatchNow.”

“Aashram” is a crime drama web series directed by Prakash Jha for MX Player original. It also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Esha Gupta, Tridha Choudhury, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, Parinitaa Seth, Jahangir Khan, Kanupriya Gupta, Preeti Sood, Navdeep Tomar and Ayaan Aditya, in key roles,

The show follows a deceitful godman, who exploits religion and blind faith to gather devoted followers willing to obey his every command. He hides his corrupt lifestyle and criminal activities behind the veil of his spiritual influence.

On the film front, Bobby was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj, an action drama directed by Bobby Kolli. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, alongside, Bobby, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, Makarand Deshpande, Urvashi Rautela, Aadukalam Naren, Nithin Mehta, Ravi Kishan, VTV Ganesh, Rishi, and Chandini Chowdary.