Mumbai: Actor Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of his recently released action thriller Animal, Wednesday shared some strikingly handsome pictures with his son Aryaman.

Bobby often shares pictures with his family and friends on social media. And these fresh pictures with Aryaman Deol have left the internet in awe of the father-son duo.

The Soldier actor, who enjoys 2.9 million followers on Instagram, shared two pictures with his son, wherein we can see Bobby wearing a blue formal coat and white shirt. His son is looking dapper in a black formal coat and whit shirt.

The duo are gazing right into the camera.

The photos instantly attracted the attention of the netizens, and they wrote: “All handsome genes in one family.”

Preity Zinta dropped red heart and fire emojis.

Animal is co-written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

The flick revolves around the complex relationship of a business magnate Balbir Singh (Anil) and his son Arjun Singh (Ranbir). After tragedy befalls Balbir, Arjun sets out to exact vengeance against his rival Viraj Surve (Bobby) and pledges to never leave his family, leading to a gruesome gang war.

It also stars Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, among others.

Bobby next has Kanguva, and NBK 109.