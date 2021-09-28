Nuapada: The bodies of the love couple who jumped into Godhas waterfall under Dharambandha police limits in Nuapada district and went missing September 26 were recovered September 28.

The deceased have been identified as Dhaniram Anti and Demati Sori of Thuhapani village under Pipalchhedi police limits of Gariaband district in Chhattisgarh.

September 26, they reached the waterfall site on a bike. Later, they jumped into the water. There were some local people who immediately informed Dharambandha police station.

Later, police and fire personnel reached the spot and launched a rescue operation but failed in their attempt to find them. The police seized the bike, clothes and a suicide note from the spot.

The local people spotted two bodies floating in the water Monday night and immediately informed the police.

The police reached the spot Tuesday morning and fished out the bodies. After the completion of the inquest, the police sent the bodies for post mortem.

A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

