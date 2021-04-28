Deogarh/Bolangir: Amid rising cases of fatalities owing to deadly COVID-19 infection, two incidents of inhuman treatment to bodies was seen Wednesday in different parts of the state.

In the first such incident at Tileibani Suguda village in Deogarh district, the body of a COVID patient was carried on a bullock cart and was finally cremated after remaining unattended for around nine hours.

According to a source, a villager named Chandrasekhar Sahu from Tileibani had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. He had been put in home quarantine on being advised by doctors.

After his health condition deteriorated Tuesday afternoon, the man’s family members contacted a nearby COVID care hospital. However, the man succumbed to the deadly virus before staff from the hospital could reach the patient and bring him for medical treatment.

On the other hand, relatives, friends and neighbours refused to lend shoulder to the deceased man out of fear of infection. The family then contacted local civic body seeking their assistance. A team of personnel of the civic body reached in late and carried the mortal remains of Sahu for cremation on a hand-driven carriage.

On being contacted, Deogarh Assistant Collector Kaibalya Kar admitted that cremation was delayed. “Neighbours and relatives of the deceased had initially agreed to cremate the body and later refused to do so, which led to delay in the cremation,” Kar said.

In the second incident reported from Bolangir district, the body of a man who had succumbed to COVID-19 was seen being carried by his son on a bicycle for cremation after relatives did not turn up to lend shoulders.

The incident took place at Bhaludunguri village under Khaprakhol block in Bolangir district. A man named Ayodhya Sahu (55) had also succumbed to COVID-19 at Khaprakhol health centre. Other family members including relatives refused to assist his son for cremation.

