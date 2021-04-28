Berhampur: After being infected with COVID-19, a patient was seen preparing for the upcoming Chartered Accountancy (CA) examination 2021 on his bed at a COVID care hospital in Ganjam district.

A photo of it went viral on social media Wednesday. Netizens from across the state have poured in praises for the young patient.

People from all walks of life have appreciated the strong determination and will power of the man.

According to a source, some of the senior officials who accompanied Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange during a visit to the hospital April 24 noticed the man studying on his bed. He was seen while preparing for the exam with books and other study materials.

“Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital and found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality,” Kulange had tweeted earlier by posting a photo of the patient.

PNN