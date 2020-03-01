Nuapada: The bodies of a minor couple were found hanging from a tree near Kukurimundi Sevashram in Nuapada district Sunday. Sources said that the two were having an affair.

The deceased have been identified as Chuneswari Harijan (13) of Bhainsadhar village and Jibanlal Majhi (17) of Kukurimundi village.

Sources informed that Chuneswari, a Class VII student of Kukurimundi Sevashram, had gone out Saturday evening without informing anyone. Villagers found her body along with that of a boy hanging from a tree Sunday morning and informed the police.

Reaching the spot, police brought down the bodies from the tree and sent those for post-mortem. Police also talked with the authorities of the sevaashram to ascertain the cause of the death of the two minors.

Locals however, held the sevashram management responsible for the death of Chuneswari and Jibanlal. They demonstrated in front of the sevashram. They called off the agitation only after they were assured of a fair probe by the police.

PNN