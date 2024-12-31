Jajpur: The district, sub-divisional, and tehsil-level committees formed by Odisha government’s Steel and Mines Department over two weeks ago to tackle illegal mining of minor minerals have reportedly been ineffective. Large-scale theft of black stone continues unchecked in Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur district, which houses a majority of such quarries.

According to reports, massive theft of valuable black stone from the Barada-1 quarry during night hours is being carried out causing serious environmental impact. This has also triggered disappointment among local residents who have questioned the inaction and lack of transparency of the committee members.

According to a notification issued by the additional chief secretary (ACS) Dec 4, 2024, these committees are expected to conduct regular raids, reviews, and take appropriate measures against illegal mining operations. They are also required to submit monthly reports to the district-level task force and the director of mining.

The sub-collector is the chairperson of the sub-divisional committee while the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), assistant conservator of forests (ACF) or range officer, tehsildar, and inspector-in-charge of the local police station will function as members, the notification stated.

While the mining offi cer will serve as the convener member, the tehsildar is the chairperson of tehsil-level committee, with the inspector-in-charge and range officer as members. The mining offi cer is the convener member, the notification added.

However, it is alleged that around 5,000 tons of black stone are being illegally extracted on a daily basis from Barada -1 mine in connivance with the officials. The smugglers are using 10 compressors and two to four excavators to extract the mineral from the quarry, it is alleged.

This rampant loot is estimated at Rs12 lakh on a daily basis. It is alleged that the miners distribute about 20 per cent of the proceeds among the officials, enabling the illegal mining to continue without any hurdles.

Locals said their attempts to draw the attention of district-level committee over the issue did not meet with any success. The smuggled black stone is being sold to crusher units in the vicinity, they alleged.

They said if members of the task force, divisional officers, and tehsildar-level committees inspect the quantity of black stone stored at these crusher units, the truth would become evident. However, the committees deliberately avoid conducting verification of these crusher units and remain silent on the matter, they alleged.

It is feared that the lack of transparency in administrative actions and illegal operations could lead to the complete depletion of valuable black stone reserves in Dharmasala tehsil area.

According to reports, the state government this year suffered significant loss of revenue owing to the illegalities, as against the crores of rupees it earlier generated annually.

The drastic depletion of revenue is on account of the fact that only 24 of the 90 black stone mines have been leased out. The rest are allegedly being illegally operated by businessmen, politicians, offi cials, and employees of the enforcement agencies, who are reportedly sharing the profits.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Deputy Director of Mines Jayaprakash Nayak said that regular raids are being conducted by the committees. He also ruled out administrative negligence or irregularities regarding the extraction of black stone.

