Patna: The body of an elderly man was recovered from a mango orchard in Taisira village under Patna police station in Keonjhar district Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Babool Nayak alias Bhumij, a resident of Kudabeda village.

Sources said that Babul visited his niece’s house at Taisira village three months ago and was living there.

However, his wife Shanti lodged a complaint with the Patna police station, alleging that Babul was beaten to death.

Patna IIC Sandhyarani Jena and Ghatgaon SDPO Rabindra Kumar Mallick reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The officials also held a suspect for further interrogation.

PNN