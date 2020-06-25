Khurda: Khurda town police recovered the mutilated body of a 19-year-old girl from a well inside the Jariput School Campus here Thursday. The girl has been identified as Nitu Mohapatra.

Family members of Nitu had lodged a missing complaint with the police Tuesday. They alleged that Nitu had left home in severe mental distress after having a tiff with the person she was having an affair with. According to them, the person had abused Nitu very badly. They said Nitu left home without informing anyone.

Locals spotted the mutilated body of Nitu floating in the well Thursday monring. They informed the police who retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. Nitu’s family however, alleged that she has been murdered.

Police have so far detained two persons in this connection and questioning them. They said the exact cause of Nitu’s death will be known only when the post-mortem report is available. Sources, however indicated that the marks of injury on Nitu’s body would not have been there had it been a case of suicide.

