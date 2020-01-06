Paradip: Marine police recovered the body of a fisherman, who had gone missing since January 1, from the harbour here in Jagatsinghpur district Monday.

The body has been identified as that of 40 years old Upendra Parija, a resident of Bhadrak district.

Parija’s family members were informed about the recovery of his body. On reaching here they alleged that he has been murdered. The police have launched an investigation on the basis of the complaint lodged by Parija’s relatives and have sent his body for post-mortem.

According to marine police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Pradyumna Kumar, the deceased worked on the fishing trawler ‘Kaliasuna’. His body was found floating in close proximity to Jetty No 1.

“Our preliminary investigations have revealed that Parija was an alcoholic. We feel that he may have been in an inebriated condition when he fell into the water. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and then only we can state exact condition of his death,” said Kumar.

