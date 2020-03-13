Cuttack: CDA fire brigade officials Friday retrieved the body of an unidentified young man from Kathajodi River near Subhas bridge in Cuttack district.

The body of the deceased had been floating in water for a long time, making it difficult to identify him.

That said, given the presence of colours on his shirt, it is being suspected that some miscreants might have killed him during Holi and threw him into the river.

After the body was taken out of water, Barang police sent it to SCB medical college and hospital for postmortem. The autopsy report will pour more light into the exact cause of death, police said.

