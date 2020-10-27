Dhenkanal: Body of a youth was recovered from the Rengali South Canal under the Sadar Police limits in Dhenkanal district, Tuesday.

The man has been identified as one Radhua Nayak (50) of Harijan Sahi in Talabarakot village.

Sources said some locals spotted the body in the canal and called the police. On being informed police and fire brigade team reached at the spot and recovered the body.

However, after the police team revealed the unidentified body, family members of Radhua reached at the police station and informed that he was missing since Monday night after identifying him.

According to family members Radhua had come to his sister’s house Monday on the occasion of Durga Puja. He had gone near the canal to attend to nature’s call.

Though the exact reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected Radhua might have slipped into the canal accidentally.

His family members also confirmed that Radhua was mentally unstable. However, further investigation into the incident is on.

PNN