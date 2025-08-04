Bhubaneswar: The body of the 15-year-old girl from Odisha’s Puri, who succumbed to her burn injuries at AIIMS-Delhi, was brought to the state Sunday night, police said.

The minor’s body reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport here before being taken to her native place at Balanga in Puri district, amid tight security arrangements, a senior officer said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, who were present at the airport here, consoled the girl’s father and paid floral tribute to her.

The body of the girl was taken from the national capital by a service flight after the post-mortem examination at the AIIMS-Delhi was conducted earlier in the day.

The girl, who was allegedly set on fire by three miscreants at Balanga on July 19, was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi the next day and breathed her last there on Saturday evening after a 14-day battle for life.

Hours after the teenager’s death, the Odisha Police claimed that there was no other person involved in the incident and requested that no sensational statements be made over the matter. The girl’s father also released a video, claiming that she ended her life due to mental distress.

PTI