Rairangpur: The body of a woman was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances at Baidaposi residential colony under Rairangpur police limits in Mayurbhanj district Thursday.

According to an official of Rairangpur police station, the deceased woman has been identified as Surya Munda. Some local residents spotted the body early in the morning while hanging from tree. The locals informed about it to the police station, the official said.

Rairangpur police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the woman’s body. Later, police sent the body for postmortem and launched a detailed probe, the senior police official added.

An unnatural death case has been registered in this connection. Cause behind the woman’s death has not been ascertained yet. It will be known after postmortem report is received, the official said.

PNN