Angul: A youth sustained grievous bullet injuries on his left elbow after being shot at by another local man at Badakantakula village under Bantala police limits in Angul district late Wednesday night.

According to an eyewitness, the injured has been identified as Akhila Behera. He was initially admitted to the primary health center (PHC) at Bantala. Later, he was shifted to Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) after his condition deteriorated. He is said to be critical.

Also read: Odisha registers 3,087 new Covid-19 cases; 45 more fatalities

Akhila had past enmity with accused Sishir Sahu of the same village. They entered into an altercation at around 11.00pm over some issue. Sishir, who allegedly possessed a firearm with him, shot at Akhila. The victim fell on the ground and became unconscious, the eyewitness added.

Akhila bled profusely and remains under treatment, the eyewitness further said.

PNN