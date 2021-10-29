Loisingha: Educated and young farmer Parikhita Mishra’s four-acre land where he has grown green chillies has always been the envy of others in the recent past. But Mishra, a resident of Bendra village under Agalpur block in Bolangir district, has been under severe mental distress for some days now. This is because he is all set to suffer huge losses as he has not been getting electricity connection. He informed that due to the inordinate delay by the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC) and Electricity department in providing him with power connection, his crops will go to waste.

Mishra’s four acre land is located near Pipilipali square on Ghushuramunda-Negipali road. He planted chili saplings in May. Mishra said he is currently harvesting 15 to 20 quintals of green chillies and selling them. He has provided employment to 30 labourers.

“The bumper harvest fails to make me happy. Because of the step- motherly attitude of the OLIC and Electricity department, I am in soup now,” he informed.

“I usually water my farmland through drip irrigation, using water from the pond. For this, I am using a solar pump. I have also dug up a deep tube well. Due to deficit rainfall this year, the pond doesn’t have enough water. It is drying up. I haven’t also been able to use my deep tube well due to lack of power connection,” said Mishra.

“Three farmers having lands adjacent to mine were provided power connection by the OLIC. However, despite repeated requests, I have not been provided with a connection. I will immensely benefit if OLIC and Electricity department provide me with electricty,” he added.

Mishra also said he has discussed his problem with Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahalinga and Agalpur Block vice-chairman Manmohan Patel. He has requested them to look into his problem.