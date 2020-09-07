Bolangir: International woman cricketer Rasanara Parwin from Bolangir district and her mother tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

According to reports, the mother-daughter duo was admitted to Bolangir COVID-19 hospital Sunday, as they developed some complications. The mother was suffering from fever and her swab sample was later collected for RT-PCR COVID-19 test, the cricketer expressed.

Rasanara also developed fever-like symptoms and underwent an antigen test before her mother’s COVID-19 test report came in. However, both Rasanara and her mother tested positive for the virus.

The cricketer’s condition is stable though she complained of mild headache and fever.

Notably, Rasanara hails from a family that has no cricketing background. She was always interested in cricket during her school days. She wanted to be trained in the state sports hostel.

Her father did not allow saying her that, whatever she wanted to do can do in Bolangir. Later, as destiny had it, she joined Bolangir women’s cricket team in 2007 before subsequently making a mark in international cricket.

PNN