Bolangir: Bolangir district has scripted a record in providing 100-days work to migrant returnees under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a report said.

According to the details available from the district administration, the district has stood first among the 30 districts in providing 100-days work to maximum 3,898 families by Tuesday.

Ganjam district comes second in providing work under the Act 3,815 families while Sundargarh is placed at third position for providing work to 3,521 families.

Nabarangpur district is placed at fourth position for providing work to 2,789 families while Kandhamal is placed in the fifth position in providing work to 2,768 families for 100-days.

Similarly, Koraput with 2,590 families and Nuapada with 2,389 families are placed in sixth and seventh positions respectively. The Boudh district is at the bottom of the list by providing 100 days work to only 15 families.

Similarly, 18 families in Jagatsinghpur district, 23 in Bhadrak district, 41 in Puri district, 71 in Kendrapara district have been able to get 100 days work.

The rural job scheme since its implementation was predicted that it will be of much help in providing work to people in Bolangir district which is known for its rampant migration to other states.

The scheme raised hopes after lakhs of migrants returned to the district post the coronavirus induced lockdown and subsequent shutdown.

The situation caused concern for the district administration after lakhs of migrants returned to the district post the Covid-19 lockdown.

The district administration led by Collector Arindam Dakua and PD, DRDA Maheswar Swain spearheaded the rural job scheme to provide work to migrant returnees.

As a result, over 1 lakh migrants were provided work on a single day in the month of June which has become an all-time record. Currently, the district administration has been able to provide 100 days work to 3,898 families. Currently, the district has 3,087,519 active workers.

However, the Act will not be sufficient to provide work to all the returnees in coming days for which the district administration has to devise new schemes to provide work to all the needy people, observers said.

PNN