Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Regional Science Centre (RSC), a unit of National Council of Science Museums, under Ministry of Culture, will celebrate International Museums Day Monday with a series of educational and engaging programmes, aimed at promoting scientific awareness and highlighting the vital role of science museums in nation building.

To mark the occasion, entry to the Science Centre will remain free for all visitors throughout the day.

As part of the celebrations, the centre will organise a wide range of interactive activities for students, teachers, families, and science enthusiasts.

A special exhibition titled ‘Collections that imbibe curiosity: Bridging Science & Heritage’ will feature creative exhibits and collections prepared by students, showcasing the connection between science, heritage, innovation, and curiosity-driven learning.

An ‘Innovative Ideas Contest’ will also be conducted to encourage young minds to present creative scientific concepts and practical solutions for societal development.

In addition, the centre is currently organising ‘Student Summer Camps’ on various themes of Science and technology to nurture scientific temperament, creativity, and handson learning among students during the vacation period.

Meanwhile, Odisha State Museum will also host special events to commemorate the occasion, focusing on the preservation of state’s rich cultural heritage and the evolving role of museums in connecting history with contemporary society.

Observed globally every year, International Museums Day recognises museums as dynamic institutions that preserve heritage, promote education, encourage innovation, and foster cultural understanding.

The celebration also underlines the important role museums play in bridging cultural, social, and geopolitical divides, thereby promoting dialogue, harmony, and peace among communities across the world.