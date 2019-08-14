Bolangir: Bolangir district received an average 145.1mm rainfall in past 24 hours between 8:30am Tuesday and 8:30am Wednesday, special relief commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said Wednesday.

Sethi added that Bolangir block here has received a record 555mm rains during the same period. While Puintala received 333mms of rains, Deogaon received 238 mm.

Bargarh district recorded 112.5mm during the same period, Sethi added.

The SRC further said that more than 20 lakh people have been affected in the continuous rains. A total of 134 villages and 19 blocks across seven districts — Bolangir, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bargarh and Kandhamal — have been affected by the heavy rains. As many as 44,471 people have been evacuated so far. They are stationed in 124 free kitchens and relief camps operated by the government.

In Sonepur district, as many as 18,000 people have been evacuated and stationed in 60 relief camps in five blocks and two ULBs.

That said, the situations of the rain-hit districts are likely to improve starting Wednesday as the IMD has predicted the rainfall to subside.