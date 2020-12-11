Bolangir: Even as the tourist season started in November, unlike previous years, most of the tourist places in Bolangir district have failed to draw tourists in large numbers this year due to Covid fears. This has happened despite the fact that intensity of the pandemic has subsided and restrictions have been relaxed, a report said.

According to the report, the major tourist draws are Harishankar, RanipurJharial, Bhimdunguri, Kumudapahad and Jalamahadev. These places usually keep on drawing tourists throughout the year for picnicking and tourist purposes. Locals said Covid has affected the tourism sector for the last nine months.

Tourist and picnic spots look deserted. As Covid infection graph has subsided, and Covid guidelines were relaxed, tourists have started coming in small numbers to Harishankar, Ranipur-Jharial, Bhimdunguri, Kumudapahad, Magurbeda Darhi and Gaikhai.

The report said Harishankar temple has been lying closed due to Covid restrictions, preventing people from doing darshan of the deities.

However, the stream and Sholpathar have been drawing tourists in small numbers, local said.

Tourists have been asked to maintain safety guidelines – social distancing and mask wearing. But in reality, all such guidelines have been thrown to winds.

Locals said tourists are keen to visit the places, but they do not come here in fear of Covid infections. For the last few days, shops and markets have opened. Bhimdunguri is another tourist draw. There are 63 ancient caves here. Its picture postcard natural setting has been an attraction for tourists who are coming gradually.

Picnickers were seen gathering near a water body at this place, but they complain about lack of infrastructure.

A few days ago, OTDC launched a tourist bus service from Bolangir to Harishankar. For 80 km journey, the fare has been fixed at Rs 140 per head.

It was alleged that as the bus is not operating daily, it has been problem for tourists to come this place. Some tourists alleged that high fair is a factor that discourages tourists from visiting the place.

District tourism officer Rabindra Kumar Dalai said though tourist places were thrown open, social distancing and mask wearing are still in force. Tourists are advised to adhere to Covid guidelines.

PNN