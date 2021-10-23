Bolangir: A woman who was allegedly sold for Rs 1 lakh in Rajasthan by her husband was rescued safely by a team of police from Belpada police limits in this district, a senior official said Saturday. The police team has also arrested the victim’s husband in this connection, he added.

The accused husband has been identified as Rajesh Rana from Sulekela under Belpada police limits in the district.

According to a source, the woman was in a relationship with Rajesh before the couple eloped and got married three months ago. Post their marriage, both of them were working at a brick kiln in Raipur to eke out their living.

Citing financial crises, the accused took his wife to Rajasthan a few days ago and sold her there, the Belpada police official stated.

The incident came to the fore when parents of the victim lodged an FIR with Belpada police suspecting a foul play by the husband.

Swinging into action, Belpada police initiated an investigation. Later, a team of police rescued the woman from Rajasthan and also arrested Rajesh in this connection. The accused was forwarded to court.

“My spouse (Rajesh) recently took me to Rajasthan and sold me for Rs 1 lakh. I had to work as domestic help,” the woman alleged.

Meanwhile, Rajesh has clarified saying that he only mortgaged his wife for Rs 60,000 as he was badly in need of money to treat his heart ailments. He never sold the woman and was in touch with her.

PNN