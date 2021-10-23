Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 441 new Covid-19 cases, of which 75 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,37,964. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,581.

Odisha also reported four (04) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,305 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Saturday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Friday.

Khurda reported highest two (02) deaths. It was followed by Angul and Puri districts one (01) each.

Out of the 441 new infections, 253 were reported from quarantine centres while 188 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 467 cases of coronavirus infections Friday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 205 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 37 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Sambalpur (18), Jagatsinghpur (16), Sundargarh (14), Bhadrak and Jajpur (13 each), Mayurbhanj and Rayagada (10 each), Puri (seven), Balasore and Gajapati (six each), Bargarh and Kendrapara (five each), Boudh and Koraput (four each), Angul, Deogarh and Nuapada (three each), Bolangir and Nayagarh (two each) and Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur (one each).

The State Pool reported 50 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,14,51,263 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 603.

PNN