Bolangir: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Friday said that COVID-19 testing will be taken up at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir from Monday.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr Mahendra Nayak said, “Earlier we had decided to start the test from May 16. However, we had to extend the date to May 18 owing to unavailability of some equipment.”

The institute will be equipped to conduct 68 tests per day in the initial phase. Gradually, testing capacity will be increased to 200 per day by next week, Nayak added.

As of now, COVID-19 testing is being done at AIIMS, RMRC and Institute of Life Sciences in Bhubaneswar, SCB in Cuttack, Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela, MKCG in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Burla.