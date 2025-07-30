Actress Mandakini turned 61 Wednesday. She started her film career in 1985 with the Bengali film Antarer Bhalobasha but in the same year she made her debut in Hindi cinema with the film Mera Sathi. In 1985 she did two films Aar Paar and Ram Teri Ganga Maili, and rose to fame. She caused a stir after she was seen partially nude in two sequences of the film.

One of the most talked-about moments from the film was a scene in which she is seen bathing under a waterfall. Dressed in a thin white saree, Mandakini’s appearance was considered quite bold for the time and created a significant uproar. The film was directed by Raj Kapoor, with his son Rajiv Kapoor playing a lead role. It became a massive blockbuster, cementing her place in Hindi film industry.

Following her debut, Mandakini appeared in several films, including Om, Jeeva, Aag Aur Shola, Jaal, Apne Apne, Loha, Pyaar Karke Dekho, Dance Dance, Shoorveer, Jeete Hain Shaan Se, Param Dharam, Hawalaat, Malamaal, Naag Nagin, Dushman, Pyaar Ke Naam Qurban, Pyaar Ka Saudagar, Deswasi, and Naach Govinda Naach. Her last film was Zordaar in 1996.

However, Mandakini was unable to sustain the success of her first film. Born July 30, 1963, she came from a mixed background; her father was British, and her mother was Himachali. In 1990, her name was linked to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, which reportedly marked the beginning of her career’s decline.

Later, Mandakini married Buddhist monk Dr. Kagyur T. Rinpoche Thakur. After marriage, she distanced herself from the film industry and focused on her family life, relocating with her husband and leaving the spotlight behind.

According to reports, Mandakini is now running classes in Tibetan yoga, while her husband runs a Tibetan Herbal Centre.