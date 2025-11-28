Bhubaneswar: A bomb attack outside Kendriya Vidyalaya-3 (KV-3) in the Gadakana area triggered panic in the state capital Friday.

Police said unidentified miscreants hurled crude bombs near the school around 8 a.m. No injuries or property damage were reported.

Mancheswar police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects. A team from the National Investigation Agency also visited the site because of the seriousness of the incident.

Residents said the attack appeared to be preplanned and urged authorities to investigate any possible larger links.