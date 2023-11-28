Bhubaneswar: At least two persons were injured as bombs were hurled in a group clash that took place at Taraboi village under Jatni block of Khurda district, a source said Tuesday.

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

The source informed that some persons were detained by the police in this connection.

According to the source, the clash broke out Monday night as some men passed vulgar comments to a person from the rival group. The person on the receiving end went home, gathered his supporters and came back to the spot where the comments were passed to have a showdown with the earlier group.

Afterwards, the brawl took an ugly turn as bombs were hurled in which two persons were injured and several motorcycles were damaged in the village.

An FIR was lodged at Jatni Police Station and cops have launched a probe into the incident.

