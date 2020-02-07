Rourkela: Uditnagar Police detained three persons for allegedly hurling bombs at a former councillor of Rourkela, Ashish Mohanty alias Bulu Friday.

According to police officials, Mohanty was returning home from his office at around 10:00pm Thursday when some bike-borne miscreants hurled bombs at him and fled away. Mohanty suffered serious injuries following the incident.

He was immediately rushed to Ispat General Hospital (IGH). A live bomb was also seized from the spot during the initial probe.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

A reputed businessman is also believed to be one of the miscreants, it was learnt.

PNN