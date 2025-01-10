Bhubaneswar: Eminent author and academician Dr Rekha Chaturvedi released her book “Fiji Mein Bhartiyon Ka Itihas Tatha Unka Jeevan (1879–1947)” (The Life and History of Indians in Fiji (1879-1947)) during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) celebrations in Bhubaneswar. The book delves into the harsh realities and struggles faced by Indian indentured labourers, referred to as “coolies”, who were sent to Fiji under British rule. Highlighting their arduous lives and sacrifices, Dr Rekha emphasised the importance of recognising and preserving their stories for future generations. “Indentured labour is one of the darkest chapters of British colonialism, impacting Indian communities in South Africa, Mauritius, Trinidad, Guyana, and Fiji,” said the author.

The book seeks to shed light on the plight of these labourers, who were subjected to inhumane conditions while performing gruelling tasks in foreign lands. The book, published by Sasta Sahitya Mandal, is a poignant narrative of the lives of Indian labourers in Fiji, capturing their struggles and resilience. It is inspired by the works of the author’s grandfather, Banarasi Das Chaturvedi, who wrote extensively on the subject, including “Fiji Mein Mere 21 Varsh” (My 21 Years in Fiji), based on the experiences of Totaram Sanadhya, an indentured labourer. The Girmitiya system, named after the indenture agreement or “girmit”, subjected labourers to harsh working conditions and exploitative practices. This system persisted in Fiji until its formal abolition in 1920. Dr Rekha’s book builds upon her grandfather’s advocacy, presenting a comprehensive account of the trials and resilience of Indian diaspora communities in Fiji.

The release of the book on PBD underscores its significance to the Indian diaspora. The 18th PBD convention, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi January 9, celebrates the contributions of overseas Indians and their enduring ties with their homeland. Dr. Rekha’s work serves as a tribute to the resilience of the Girmitiya community and their indomitable spirit. Despite personal and professional commitments, Dr Rekha dedicated years to researching and documenting the history of Indian indentured labourers. Her work reflects her deep connection to her heritage and her family’s longstanding advocacy for the Girmitiya cause. This historic publication not only highlights a forgotten chapter of history but also aims to inspire a deeper understanding of the struggles faced by the Indian diaspora under colonial rule.