Jaleswar: Even as the elephant menace has been continuing in the area of Jaleswar in Balasore district sharing borders of West Bengal over last one month, people of two neighbouring areas have been on a confrontation mode over driving out of the animals.

The animals have damaged over 60 houses in the area, leaving people utterly panicked.

According to reports, a herd of 18 elephants unleashed a reign of terror in Raibania. The forest department has formed seven squads to drive out the animals. The elephants damaged houses of Chanday Soren in Sardarbandh panchayat Monday.

The forest department swung into action along with Sabuja Bahini and drove out the animals. As the animals entered Jhadbani village in West Bengal, the residents were infuriated and abused the forest officials.

They even went to the extent of attacking the forest officials and hurling stones at them. A Bolero which had gone to the area to Oupada was vandalized.

They assaulted Amaresh Das, a youth of Sabuja Bahini, and detained two vehicles there. Jaleswar Ranger Saroj Mohanty was present at the site. He apprised Balasore DFO and the Raibania police about the incident.

As police delayed reaching the place, the DFO intimated the matter to SP B Jugal Kishore.

Sardarbandh sarpanch Dillip Samal along with his supporters rushed to the spot to settle the issue. Later, Raibania police reached there and defused the tension.

The police returned with the injured people and the detained vehicles. Again, three jumbos came back to Rangamatia forest Tuesday, causing panic among the people.

The forest department is caught in a catch-22 situation. If it attempts to drive the animals out, similar situation will crop up in the area.

Asked about the elephant menace, Ranger Saroj Mohanty said the department has received applications from 65 people about house damage.

He also added that many farmers have complained of crop damage. Following the incident, people of both the states should work together to drive out the animals, or else the perennial problem would not be sorted out.