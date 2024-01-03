Sambalpur: The district police here have identified the parents of the baby girl ‘Bijayini’, who was rescued from an abandoned borewell in a jungle near Laripali village under Rengali block of this district, cops said Tuesday. The baby girl was rescued from an abandoned well December 12. The baby, after her rescue, has been undergoing treatment at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

The doctors and staff at the hospital named her ‘Bijayini’ while celebrating her 21st day, Monday. Giving this information here Monday, Sambalpur superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said Tuesday that the baby is recovering well. “The mother of the baby girl was identified within three days of her rescue and brought to the police station for questioning. The woman admitted to have given birth to the baby girl. The woman hails from close to the area from where the girl was rescued,” Bhamoo said. Bhamoo however, added that the woman was physically and mentally unstable. “She has been admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack for treatment,” Bhamoo said. “The probe will continue once the woman recovers and is discharged from hospital,” he added. Despite the information provided by Bhamoo, it came as a surprise to many.

Many questioned why it took so long for the police to provide information when they had learned the identity of the mother within three days of the baby’s rescue. When questioned whether the woman will raise the child, the police official said that they would talk to the mother before taking any decision. Police will also try to find out what prompted the mother to throw the baby into the abandoned well. He warned that stringent action would be taken if anybody was found involved in the dumping of the baby