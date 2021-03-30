Cuttack: Tension gripped the Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE) in this town as students staged a demonstration in front of the institution after three of them tested positive for COVID-19. The students closed the main gate of the institution and resorted to burning tyres. They demanded shutting down of the institution immediately and cancellation of examinations in which students have to appear physically, beginning Wednesday.

At the time of filing this report, the demonstration was still on.

Sources said that physical classes had resumed in BOSE a few days back. The authorities had also announced the dates of examination. However, the emergence of three cases of COVID-19 has triggered panic among the students.

It should be stated here that a number of educational institutions in Odisha have reported positive cases of COVID-19. Among them are NIT, Rourkela, XIMB and a private institution in Bhawanipatna. So students and their parents are naturally worried. Under these circumstances, the students of BOSE are demanding that unless normalcy is restored, they should not be forced to appear physically for examinations or for classes.

PNN