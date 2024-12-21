Baripada: Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) officials in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Saturday said both the tigresses brought from Maharashtra are in good health, despite one of them having ventured into the forests of neighbouring West Bengal.

STR field director Prakash Chand Gogineni said, “Tigress Jamuna is fit and healthy within the Similipal landscape, while three-year-old Zeenat moved to West Bengal Friday morning.”

Gogineni added, “Forest departments of both states are tracking Zeenat through signals from her radio collar, and efforts are underway to guide her back into Similipal.”

Jamuna and Zeenat were brought to STR from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra with the goal of introducing a new gene pool to the tiger population, officials said.

According to the All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) 2023-24 report, Similipal is home to around 27 tigers and 12 cubs.

Jamuna was brought from Maharashtra October 27, while Zeenat arrived November 15 and was released into the wild on November 24.

Gogineni confirmed, “The tigress is being constantly monitored, and she has successfully hunted.”

STR officials said Zeenat traveled to Jharkhand from Similipal December 10. A week later December 17, she was spotted hunting a buffalo in Rajabasa jungles near Chakulia.

